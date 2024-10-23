News & Insights

Chrysos Corp. Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

October 23, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. announced robust financial growth in Q1 FY25, with a 54% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $13.7 million, and significant expansion in its PhotonAssay technology deployment, including its first U.S. installation. The company signed four new lease agreements and processed a record 1.3 million samples, showcasing strong market penetration and positioning itself on track to meet its annual revenue targets. With a solid cash position and plans for further deployment, Chrysos is poised for continued success in the mining sector.

