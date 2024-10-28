Chrysos Corp Ltd Sees Increase in Voting Power

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corp Ltd has seen a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, Regal Funds Management Pty Limited, which now holds a 13.76% stake. This increase in voting power, up from 12.67%, reflects recent acquisitions of ordinary shares by Regal Funds and its associates. The shift in holdings illustrates active management and strategic positioning by Regal Funds in the financial markets.

For further insights into AU:C79 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.