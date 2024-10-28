News & Insights

Chrysos Corp Ltd Sees Increase in Voting Power

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corp Ltd has seen a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, Regal Funds Management Pty Limited, which now holds a 13.76% stake. This increase in voting power, up from 12.67%, reflects recent acquisitions of ordinary shares by Regal Funds and its associates. The shift in holdings illustrates active management and strategic positioning by Regal Funds in the financial markets.

