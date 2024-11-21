News & Insights

Chrysos Corp. Issues New Unquoted Performance Rights

November 21, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 98,346 performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme, which will remain unquoted on the ASX. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce and aligning their interests with overall corporate performance.

