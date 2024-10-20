News & Insights

Chrysos Corp Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corporation has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 25, 2024, at its headquarters in Adelaide. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as the meeting will impact their shareholdings, with proxy voting options available for those unable to attend in person. This AGM is crucial for stakeholders looking to influence company direction and strategy.

