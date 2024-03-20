News & Insights

Chrysler to recall over 38,000 vehicles on potential airbag deployment issues

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

March 20, 2024 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

March 20 (Reuters) - Chrysler is recalling 38,164 vehicles due to an issue which can prevent the driver's airbag from deploying in a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The Stellantis-owned STLAM.MI automaker is recalling certain 2023-2024 Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer vehicles, among others, as the steering column control module on them may not be welded properly, potentially affecting the driver's airbag, the US regulator said.

Dealers will inspect and replace the steering column control module, as necessary, free of charge.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.