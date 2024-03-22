News & Insights

Chrysler to recall about 286,000 US vehicles over airbag inflator issue, NHTSA says

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 22, 2024 — 05:55 am EDT

Written by Disha Mishra and Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Chrysler is recalling nearly 286,000 vehicles in the United States over a manufacturing defect that might cause the side curtain airbag inflators to rupture, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The right and left side curtain airbag inflators may rupture in sharp metal fragments striking occupants, resulting in injury or death, the US regulator said.

The recall would affect certain 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 models.

