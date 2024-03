Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chrysler is recalling 338,238 vehicles in United States as their steering wheels might malfunction, resulting in a loss of vehicle control, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.