Chrysler-parent Stellantis laying off about 400 U.S. workers

March 22 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI said Friday it will lay off about 400 U.S. workers as it works to cut costs, boost efficiency and ramp up electric vehicle production plans.

The Italian-American automaker company said it is reducing its engineering/technology and software organizations by about 400 U.S. jobs effective March 31, which represents 2% of those jobs worldwide. Last year, Stellantis twice offered groups of U.S. workers buyouts, including giving 6,400 U.S. salaried employees a financial incentive to depart in November.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.