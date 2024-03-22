News & Insights

Chrysler-parent Stellantis laying off about 400 U.S. workers

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

March 22, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI said Friday it will lay off about 400 U.S. workers as it works to cut costs, boost efficiency and ramp up electric vehicle production plans.

The Italian-American automaker company said it is reducing its engineering/technology and software organizations by about 400 U.S. jobs effective March 31, which represents 2% of those jobs worldwide. Last year, Stellantis twice offered groups of U.S. workers buyouts, including giving 6,400 U.S. salaried employees a financial incentive to depart in November.

