Chrysler-parent Stellantis confirms third U.S. Takata air bag inflator death in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

December 19, 2022 — 10:00 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLA.MI said Monday it had confirmed a third Takata air bag inflator death this year in a recalled vehicle and reiterated urgent warnings to owners of 274,000 older U.S. vehicles to get repairs.

In November, the automaker urged owners of 276,000 older U.S. vehicles to immediately stop driving after the crash death reports, but just 2,000 owners have gotten repairs since then. More than 30 deaths worldwide and hundreds of injuries in various automakers' vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata air bag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

