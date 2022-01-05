Chrysler Brand Unveils Airflow Concept; Plans To Launch First Battery-electric Vehicle By 2025

(RTTNews) - The Chrysler brand announced the Chrysler Airflow Concept, which represents the start of the brand's journey toward a fully electrified portfolio. The company said the backbone of the Airflow Concept user experience is the new electrical/electronic and software architecture, STLA Brain. The STLA SmartCockpit, built on top of STLA Brain architecture, seamlessly integrates with the digital lives of vehicle occupants to deliver AI-based applications, such as navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce marketplace and payment services.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept is equipped with STLA AutoDrive, which delivers Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities and will be upgradable via OTA updates. The concept features all-wheel-drive capability and is powered by two 150 kW electric drive motors, one in the front and one in the rear. The battery is designed to achieve between a 350- and 400-mile range on a single charge.

Chrysler also announced that the brand's transformation will include the launch of its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025 and full battery-electric portfolio by 2028.

