Chrysalis Investments (LSE:CHRY) Price Target Increased by 9.18% to 109.14

The average one-year price target for Chrysalis Investments (LSE:CHRY) has been revised to 109.14 / share. This is an increase of 9.18% from the prior estimate of 99.96 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 96.96 to a high of 123.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.65% from the latest reported closing price of 85.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chrysalis Investments. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRY is 0.31%, a decrease of 13.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.15% to 929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 902K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing a decrease of 31.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRY by 19.11% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 59.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRY by 101.43% over the last quarter.

