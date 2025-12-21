Chrysalis Investments (LSE:CHRY) Price Target Increased by 14.81% to 158.10

The average one-year price target for Chrysalis Investments (LSE:CHRY) has been revised to 158.10 GBX / share. This is an increase of 14.81% from the prior estimate of 137.70 GBX dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 153.52 GBX to a high of 165.90 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.72% from the latest reported closing price of 114.80 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chrysalis Investments. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRY is 0.28%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.91% to 1,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 1,101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRY by 3.58% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRY by 27.93% over the last quarter.

