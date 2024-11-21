Chrysalis Investments Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 900,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £0.9623 as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 15,716,278. Shareholders can use the updated figure of 579,434,136 shares in issue for any necessary disclosures.

