Chrysalis Investments Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 800,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £0.9345 as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total to 13,208,816 treasury shares and leaving 581,684,136 shares in circulation. This move is part of Chrysalis’ strategy to manage its share capital effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

