Chrysalis Investments Boosts Share Value with Buyback

Chrysalis Investments Limited (GB:CHRY) has released an update.

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 500,000 of its own shares at a weighted average price of £0.859386 as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to over 11 million. This move reflects the company’s strategic initiative to manage its share capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

