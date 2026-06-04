CHRW Unveils AI System for Real-Time Supply Chain Optimization

C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s CHRW latest AI innovation strengthens its position as a technology leader in logistics by introducing a closed-loop system that not only manages supply chain operations but also continuously evaluates and improves them. The combination of the Lean AI Planner and the newly launched Lean AI Engineer enables real-time execution and optimization, reducing assessment times from weeks to minutes. This capability allows customers to identify inefficiencies and implement improvements before disruptions affect performance, enhancing supply chain resilience and operational efficiency.

The technology’s ability to autonomously manage 92% of global 4PL shipments across trucking, ocean, air and rail highlights the scalability of C.H. Robinson’s AI-driven platform. By embedding logistics expertise directly into the system, the company reduces reliance on manual intervention and enables customers to handle growing shipment volumes more effectively. This automation can improve service consistency while allowing logistics teams to focus on higher-value strategic initiatives.

The Lean AI Engineer also offers meaningful cost-saving opportunities through data-driven optimization. Early customer results demonstrate significant efficiency gains, including lower shipment volumes and reduced transportation costs. By leveraging proprietary data, customer-specific operating parameters and institutional knowledge accumulated across its logistics network. This enables C.H. Robinson to deliver tailored recommendations that are more practical and actionable than generic analytics solutions.

The launch further reinforces C.H. Robinson’s long-term growth strategy centered on digital transformation and AI adoption. As the company expands the platform’s capabilities to areas such as carrier performance monitoring and predictive disruption management, it is well-positioned to deepen customer relationships and enhance service quality. This should strengthen its competitive advantage in the increasingly technology-driven global logistics market.

CHRW’s Share Price Performance

CHRW’s shares have gained 14.9% in the past six months compared with the Transportation - Services industry’s 11.7% growth.



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CHRW’s Zacks Rank

CHRW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPDcurrently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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