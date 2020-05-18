CHRW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.88, changing hands as high as $78.25 per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRW's low point in its 52 week range is $57.25 per share, with $91.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.84. The CHRW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

