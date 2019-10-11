CHRW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.16, changing hands as high as $86.17 per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRW's low point in its 52 week range is $77.72 per share, with $94.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.