CHRONOLOGY-Bank of Korea cuts policy rate, as widely expected

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank cut the policy interest rate for the second time in three months on Wednesday, as expected, to support slowing economic growth and address mounting deflationary pressures.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board trimmed the base rate KROCRT=ECI by 25 basis points to 1.25%, a media department official said. BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 0220 GMT.

The rate cut follows a July easing and was in line with forecasts in a Reuters survey of 31 analysts. The new rate matches a record low seen until late 2017.

The following is a chronology of the Bank of Korea's main policy rate changes since it began setting the policy rate target in May 1999:

- - - -

Oct. 16, 2019 Down 25 bp to 1.25%

July 18, 2019 Down 25 bp to 1.50%

Nov. 30, 2018 Up 25 bp to 1.75%

Nov. 30, 2017 Up 25 bp to 1.50%

June 9, 2016 Down 25 bp to 1.25%

June 11, 2015 Down 25 bp to 1.50%

March 12, 2015 Down 25 bp to 1.75%

Oct. 15, 2014 Down 25 bp to 2.00%

Aug. 14, 2014 Down 25 bp to 2.25%

May 9, 2013 Down 25 bp to 2.50%

Oct. 11, 2012 Down 25 bp to 2.75%

July 12, 2012 Down 25 bp to 3.00%

June 10, 2011 Up 25 bp to 3.25%

March 10, 2011 Up 25 bp to 3.00%

Jan. 13, 2011 Up 25 bp to 2.75%

Nov. 16, 2010 Up 25 bp to 2.50%

July 9, 2010 Up 25 bp to 2.25%

Feb. 12, 2009 Down 50 bp to 2.00%

Jan. 9, 2009 Down 50 bp to 2.50%

Dec. 11, 2008 Down 100 bp to 3.00%

Nov. 7, 2008 Down 25 bp to 4.00%

*Oct. 27, 2008 Down 75 bp to 4.25%

Oct. 9, 2008 Down 25 bp to 5.00%

Aug. 7, 2008 Up 25 bp to 5.25%

Aug. 9, 2007 Up 25 bp to 5.00%

July 12, 2007 Up 25 bp to 4.75%

Aug. 10, 2006 Up 25 bp to 4.50%

June 8, 2006 Up 25 bp to 4.25%

Feb. 9, 2006 Up 25 bp to 4.00%

Dec. 8, 2005 Up 25 bp to 3.75%

Oct. 11, 2005 Up 25 bp to 3.50%

Nov. 11, 2004 Down 25 bp to 3.25%

Aug. 12, 2004 Down 25 bp to 3.50%

July 10, 2003 Down 25 bp to 3.75%

May 13, 2003 Down 25 bp to 4.00%

May 7, 2002 Up 25 bp to 4.25%

*Sept. 19, 2001 Down 50 bp to 4.00%

Aug. 9, 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.50%

July 5, 2001 Down 25 bp to 4.75%

Feb. 8, 2001 Down 25 bp to 5.00%

Oct. 5, 2000 Up 25 bp to 5.25%

Feb. 10, 2000 Up 25 bp to 5.00%

May 6, 1999 Set at 4.75%

* shows inter-meeting rate changes

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.