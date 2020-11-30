Sigilon Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing molecular therapeutics for chronic diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Cambridge, MA-based company plans to raise $101 million by offering 5.6 million shares at a price range of $17 to $19. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Sigilon Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $573 million.



The company is pioneering a new class of therapeutics for patients with chronic diseases by providing stable and durable levels of therapeutic molecules. The Shielded Living Therapeutics platform combines advanced cell engineering with innovations in biocompatible materials and enables product candidates to produce a wide range of therapeutic molecules that may be missing or deficient. Sigilon's lead candidate, SIG-001, is designed to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with Hemophilia A and recently began a Phase 1/2 trial.



Sigilon Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SGTX. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and Canaccord Genuity are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of November 30, 2020.



The article Chronic disease biotech Sigilon Therapeutics sets terms for $101 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



