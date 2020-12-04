Sigilon Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing allogeneic therapies for hemophilia A and diabetes, raised $126 million by offering 7 million shares at $18, within the range of $17 to $19. The company offered 1.4 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, Sigilon Therapeutics commands a fully diluted market value of $598 million.



Sigilon Therapeutics plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SGTX. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and Canaccord Genuity acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Chronic disease biotech Sigilon Therapeutics prices upsized IPO at $18 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.