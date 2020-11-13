Chronic disease biotech Sigilon Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO

Sigilon Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech developing molecular therapeutics for chronic diseases, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company is pioneering a new class of therapeutics for patients with chronic diseases by providing stable and durable levels of therapeutic molecules. The Shielded Living Therapeutics platform combines advanced cell engineering with innovations in biocompatible materials and enables product candidates to produce a wide range of therapeutic molecules that may be missing or deficient. Sigilon's lead candidate, SIG-001, is designed to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with Hemophilia A and recently began a Phase 1/2 trial.



The Cambridge, MA-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $13 million in collaboration revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SGTX. Sigilon Therapeutics filed confidentially on August 21, 2020. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Barclays and Canaccord Genuity are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

