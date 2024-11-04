ChromaDex price target raised to $8 from $6 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on ChromaDex (CDXC) to $8 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported slight sales outperformance and solid earnings beat with “multiple potential tailwinds,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

