ChromaDex price target raised to $8 from $6 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on ChromaDex (CDXC) to $8 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported slight sales outperformance and solid earnings beat with “multiple potential tailwinds,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
