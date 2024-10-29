ChromaDex Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of ChromaDex Corp.'s CDXC marketed product, Niagen, and updates on the pipeline when it reports third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $23.70 million, while the same for earnings is pinned at 1 cent per share.

Let's see how things might have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note Ahead of CDXC's Upcoming Results

ChromaDex currently markets Niagen as the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster, which is available in several countries, including the United States. CDXC delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its dietary supplement consumer product, Tru Niagen.

Revenues in the last reported quarter increased year over year, driven by higher TRU Niagen sales with steady e-commerce performance, a trend most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earlier this year, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) Designation to CDXC’s investigational candidate, nicotinamide riboside chloride (NRC) to treat ataxia telangiectasia (AT). AT is a rare and progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes severe disability (premature aging).

Updates on the planned investigational new drug (IND) application for NRC are expected on the third-quarter earnings call. Subject to IND clearance by the FDA, ChromaDex will begin evaluating the candidate in human clinical studies.

The strong performance of the global e-commerce business, new and existing partnerships and the launch of new products are expected to have driven sales in the to-be-reported quarter.

Operating expenses are likely to have declined in the third quarter.

Shares of ChromaDex have skyrocketed 156.6% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 3.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CDXC's Earnings Surprise History

ChromaDex has an excellent earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 83.34%. In the last reported quarter, CDXC’s earnings beat estimates by 100.00%.

ChromaDex Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

ChromaDex Corporation price-eps-surprise | ChromaDex Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers for CDXC Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ChromaDex this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ChromaDex has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are both pegged at 1 cent per share.

Zacks Rank: ChromaDex currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Exelixis, Inc. EXEL has an Earnings ESP of +10.19% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of EXEL have gained 18.8% in the year-to-date period. Earnings of EXEL beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, delivering an average surprise of 13.25%. EXEL will report third-quarter results on Oct. 31.

Biogen BIIB has an Earnings ESP of +2.81% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Biogen’s stock has lost 28.5% year to date. BIIB beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on the remaining occasion. On average, Biogen delivered an earnings surprise of 10.25% in the last four quarters. BIIB will report third-quarter results on Oct. 30.

