CHROMADEX Earnings Results: $CDXC Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHROMADEX ($CDXC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $29,130,000, beating estimates of $27,267,996 by $1,862,004.

CHROMADEX Insider Trading Activity

CHROMADEX insiders have traded $CDXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK L JR JAKSCH sold 37,161 shares for an estimated $229,955

OZAN PAMIR (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,907 shares for an estimated $21,396

CHROMADEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of CHROMADEX stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.