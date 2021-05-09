ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) missed earnings with its latest first-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It definitely looks like a negative result overall with revenues falling 12% short of analyst estimates at US$15m. Statutory losses were US$0.12 per share, 41% bigger than what the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:CDXC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from ChromaDex's six analysts is for revenues of US$74.9m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$0.41 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$76.4m and losses of US$0.28 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

Despite expectations of heavier losses next year,the analysts have lifted their price target 42% to US$16.67, perhaps implying these losses are not expected to be recurring over the long term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on ChromaDex, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await ChromaDex shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting ChromaDex's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 36% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 26% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect ChromaDex to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ChromaDex going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for ChromaDex that we have uncovered.

