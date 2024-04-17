ChromaDex (CDXC) Price Target Increased by 9.92% to 6.60

The average one-year price target for ChromaDex (NasdaqCM:CDXC) has been revised to 6.60 / share. This is an increase of 9.92% from the prior estimate of 6.00 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.41% from the latest reported closing price of 3.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChromaDex. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDXC is 0.04%, an increase of 15.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 11,963K shares. The put/call ratio of CDXC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 2,914K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares, representing an increase of 15.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXC by 4.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,196K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 1,296K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 748K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 504K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chromadex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®.

