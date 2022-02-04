Christopher Winfrey Is The Chief Operating Officer of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) And They Just Picked Up 1.5% More Shares

Those following along with Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Christopher Winfrey, Chief Operating Officer of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.6m on stock at an average price of US$592. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.5%.

Charter Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Thomas Rutledge, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$59m worth of shares at a price of US$675 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$610. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charter Communications shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CHTR Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

Does Charter Communications Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Charter Communications insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$328m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Charter Communications Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Charter Communications is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Charter Communications is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Charter Communications (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

