Christopher Winfrey Is The Chief Financial Officer of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) And They Just Sold 27% Of Their Shares

Some Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Winfrey, recently sold a substantial US$38m worth of stock at a price of US$596 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 27%, which is notable but not too bad.

Charter Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Christopher Winfrey is the biggest insider sale of Charter Communications shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$627, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 27% of Christopher Winfrey's holding.

In the last year Charter Communications insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CHTR Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Charter Communications insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$418m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charter Communications Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Charter Communications makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Charter Communications. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Charter Communications has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

