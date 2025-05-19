Christopher Rossi Of Terex Shows Optimism, Buys $269K In Stock

Christopher Rossi, Director at Terex (NYSE:TEX), disclosed an insider purchase on May 19, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Rossi increased their investment in Terex by purchasing 5,745 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $269,957.

The latest update on Monday morning shows Terex shares down by 0.52%, trading at $47.76.

About Terex

Terex Corp is a manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. The company designs builds, and supports products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, waste and recycling, minerals and materials management, construction, and the entertainment industry. The products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold all over the world. The company reports business in the following segments: (i) Materials Processing, (ii) Aerial Work Platforms, and (iii) Environmental Solutions Group.

Terex: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Terex faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.88% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 18.71% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Terex exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.32.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Terex faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 13.08 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.64 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 10.46, Terex presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Terex's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

