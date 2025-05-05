Christopher P Calvert Boosts Confidence With $61K Purchase Of Matador Resources Stock

Christopher P Calvert, EVP and COO at Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), disclosed an insider purchase on May 5, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Calvert demonstrated confidence in Matador Resources by purchasing 1,500 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the transaction is $61,695.

Monitoring the market, Matador Resources's shares down by 2.6% at $40.02 during Monday's morning.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Matador Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.12% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 41.43% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matador Resources's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.92.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Matador Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 5.52 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.39 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matador Resources's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.29 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Matador Resources's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTDR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MTDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.