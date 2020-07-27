Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open in 70 countries starting Aug. 26

LOS ANGELES, July 27 (Reuters) - Director Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet," delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting Aug. 26, AT&T Inc's T.N Warner Bros. movie studio said on Monday.

The film will open in select U.S. cities over Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. said in a statement. Labor Day is Sept. 7.

