Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open in 70 countries starting Aug. 26

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

LOS ANGELES, July 27 (Reuters) - Director Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet," delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting Aug. 26, AT&T Inc's T.N Warner Bros. movie studio said on Monday.

The film will open in select U.S. cities over Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. said in a statement. Labor Day is Sept. 7.

