Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' delayed again amid coronavirus outbreak

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of Christopher Nolan thriller "Tenet" for a second time, dealing another setback to the movie industry's hopes for a late-summer rebound.

"Tenet" is now scheduled to reach theaters on Aug. 12, the company said in a statement. Most U.S. movie theaters remain closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

