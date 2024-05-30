News & Insights

Christopher Constable Resigns from Brownie’s Marine Group Board

May 30, 2024 — 03:09 am EDT

Brownie’s Marine Group (BWMG) just unveiled an announcement.

Christopher H. Constable has resigned from the board of directors at Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., effective May 21, 2024, due to the company’s decision to file an annual report without his authorization. The company has made his resignation letter public and is offering Constable the chance to agree or dispute the company’s version of events, with any response from him to be submitted promptly and included in a formal amendment to the current report.

Stocks mentioned

BWMG

