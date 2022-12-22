Christmas Toys at the Last Minute: Amazon Has a Secret Shop Loaded With Deals

For those procrastinators still not finished with their Christmas shopping – even for the kids, shame on you – there’s still a way to score a present and score a deal.

It’s a little-known part of Amazon designed just for toy shopping and at bargain prices – the deals department at Amazon Toys & Games . And if you scurry, there’s still time for Amazon’s storied Amazon Prime two-day – perhaps even one-day or same-day – delivery that will get you the goods by Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Think of the toy deals section of Amazon as a partner to other bargain perks we’ve found on Amazon: Amazon Warehouse and Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet , for example, both secrets to deeper savings at Amazon.

Here’s the deal with Amazon deals at Amazon Toys & Games: You can find savings of up to 70%, sometimes more, and there’s an ever-changing assortment. You can sort by different deals, percent discounts, prices and by average customer reviews. One tip: Move quickly. The item you’re thinking about might not be there (when we clicked on the “top deal” and “coupon deal” sites, nothing was available at the time).

Using the lightning deal link , we found, still available at the time of writing, a TEMI Dreamhouse four-story dollhouse ($56.40 with a 54% discount) and remote control stunt cars ($20.59 with a 49% discount).

Following the best deals link , we found huge discounts on an assortment of Funko POPS (up to 60% off), up to 53% off on Paw Patrol and GUND toys and up to 56% off Melissa & Doug toys.

Oh, and this isn’t a for-kids-only section. There are plenty of fun things for grown-up kids as well – discounted drones, games, telescopes and more.