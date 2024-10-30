Christine International Holdings Reveals Board Structure

Christine International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1210) has released an update.

Christine International Holdings Ltd. has announced its current board of directors, comprising both executive and independent members. The board is responsible for various committees, including audit, remuneration, nomination, and strategy and investment, ensuring robust corporate governance. This update provides investors with insight into the company’s leadership structure.

