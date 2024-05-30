News & Insights

Christina Lake Cannabis Updates on MCTO Status

May 30, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Christina Lake Cannabis (TSE:CLC) has released an update.

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. has provided an update on its delayed annual filings and the ongoing management cease trade order (MCTO). The company reassures investors of no material changes or insolvencies since its default announcement and expects to complete the required filings by June 3, 2024. Shareholders other than the CEO and CFO remain unaffected by the MCTO and can continue to trade the company’s securities.

