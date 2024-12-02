News & Insights

Stocks
CLCFF

Christina Lake Cannabis Raises $1.87 Million in Funding

December 02, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Christina Lake Cannabis (TSE:CLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement, raising approximately $1.87 million. A significant portion of the funds will be allocated to general working capital and settling existing debts. The company plans additional closings before the end of December.

For further insights into TSE:CLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLCFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.