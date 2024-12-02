Christina Lake Cannabis Raises $1.87 Million in Funding

Christina Lake Cannabis (TSE:CLC) has released an update.
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement, raising approximately $1.87 million. A significant portion of the funds will be allocated to general working capital and settling existing debts. The company plans additional closings before the end of December.
