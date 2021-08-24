Christie’s Exec’s NFT Platform TR Lab Plans Artwork Drop by Cai Guo-Qiang

TR Lab, the non-fungible token (NFT) platform from Christie’s Deputy Chairwoman Xin Li-Cohen, will host its second sale of NFTs in September.

The sale, or drop, will feature “Exploding the Self” by Cai Guo-Qiang and starts Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. ET (13:00 UTC).

Li-Cohen, a former model turned art specialist, co-founded in April the Hong Kong-based platform for discovering and collecting fine art.

The NFT will be available to 99 buyers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Collectors will have to register with TR Lab and payments will be made in U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin USDC through cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask.

In July, Guo-Qiang’s “Transient Eternity” NFT sold for $2.5 million through the TR Lab platform.

NFTs are blockchain-based tokens incorporating various attributes representing artwork or assets in the digital domain and can be used to verify proof of ownership.

Read more: Rare CryptoPunk NFTs Fetch Almost $17M at Christie’s Auction

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.