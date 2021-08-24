Christie’s Exec’s NFT Platform TR Lab Plans Artwork Drop by Cai Guo-Qiang

Cryptocurrencies

TR Lab is based in Hong Kong.

TR Lab, the non-fungible token (NFT) platform from Christie’s Deputy Chairwoman Xin Li-Cohen, will host its second sale of NFTs in September.

  • The sale, or drop, will feature “Exploding the Self” by Cai Guo-Qiang and starts Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. ET (13:00 UTC).
  • Li-Cohen, a former model turned art specialist, co-founded in April the Hong Kong-based platform for discovering and collecting fine art. 
  • The NFT will be available to 99 buyers on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Collectors will have to register with TR Lab and payments will be made in U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin USDC through cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask.
  • In July, Guo-Qiang’s “Transient Eternity” NFT sold for $2.5 million through the TR Lab platform.
  • NFTs are blockchain-based tokens incorporating various attributes representing artwork or assets in the digital domain and can be used to verify proof of ownership.

