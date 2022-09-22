Christian O. Henry Is The President of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) And They Just Sold 32% Of Their Shares

Some Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Christian O. Henry, recently sold a substantial US$527k worth of stock at a price of US$5.78 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 32%, which is notable but not too bad.

Pacific Biosciences of California Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, Mark Van Oene, sold US$590k worth of shares at a price of US$14.23 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$5.72). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Pacific Biosciences of California didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:PACB Insider Trading Volume September 22nd 2022

Does Pacific Biosciences of California Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Pacific Biosciences of California insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Pacific Biosciences of California Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Pacific Biosciences of California shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Pacific Biosciences of California (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

