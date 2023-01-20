Christian Kettel Thomsen appointed Danish central bank governor

Credit: REUTERS/Nikolaj Skydsgaard

January 20, 2023 — 02:46 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

HELSINKI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Danish government said on Friday it has appointed Christian Kettel Thomsen to the job of central bank governor from Feb. 1, taking over from Lars Rohde who announced last year he would retire at the end of January after 10 years at the helm.

Kettel Thomsen comes from a position as vice-president of the European Investment Bank, the central bank said.

"Danmarks Nationalbank contributes to stable economic development in Denmark, not least through the fixed-exchange-rate policy, by overseeing and assessing financial stability and taking responsibility for efficient and robust payment systems," Kettel Thomsen said in the statement.

"It will have to be done in collaboration with, authorities and the financial sector, among others," he said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.