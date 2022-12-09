Christian Dior board picks Antoine Arnault as CEO

Repeats story

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Christian Dior said on Friday its board of directors has decided to name Antoine Arnault as chief executive officer (CEO) of Christian Dior SE and vice-chairman of the board of directors to replace Sidney Toledano.

"This choice was made in the context of the conversion of Agache SE into a limited joint-stock partnership, which occurred on Dec. 6, and will permit the long-term family control over Christian Dior SE and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE to be perpetuated." the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.