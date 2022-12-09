Commodities

Christian Dior board picks Antoine Arnault as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

December 09, 2022 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

Repeats story

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Christian Dior said on Friday its board of directors has decided to name Antoine Arnault as chief executive officer (CEO) of Christian Dior SE and vice-chairman of the board of directors to replace Sidney Toledano.

"This choice was made in the context of the conversion of Agache SE into a limited joint-stock partnership, which occurred on Dec. 6, and will permit the long-term family control over Christian Dior SE and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE to be perpetuated." the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.