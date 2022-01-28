ORAN

Christel Heydemann named as first female CEO of telecoms group Orange

Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, on Friday named Christel Heydemann as its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead the former monopoly amid a revamp of its governance, Orange's outgoing CEO tweeted on Friday.

Heydemann will move to Orange from French electric equipment group Schneider Electric SCHN.PA.

The 47-year old Heydemann, a former graduate of France's elite engineering school Polytechnique, will replace Stephane Richard at the helm of the state-controlled group after a court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds.

Richard, who has led Orange for the past 12 years, denies any wrongdoing.

