Christel Heydemann named as first female CEO of telecoms group Orange

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Orange ORAN.PA, France's biggest telecoms operator, on Friday named Christel Heydemann as its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead the former monopoly amid a revamp of its governance, Orange's outgoing CEO tweeted on Friday.

Heydemann will move to Orange from French electric equipment group Schneider Electric SCHN.PA.

The 47-year old Heydemann, a former graduate of France's elite engineering school Polytechnique, will replace Stephane Richard at the helm of the state-controlled group after a court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds.

Richard, who has led Orange for the past 12 years, denies any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Ingrid Melander)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.