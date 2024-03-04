Chrissybil Boulin: Career Guidance and Jobs for Young Adults Without a Degree

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and an online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Chrissybil Boulin, the CEO of Vero Learning. Let’s learn about what’s happening at Vero Learning and how Chrissybil is making a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Hi Chrissybil, thanks a million for talking to me today. Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through Vero Learning?

Chrissybil: Thanks for having me, Spiffy! I started my first business, Jump Start Tutoring Center, in 2018, with just $500, no co-founder, or prior business experience. Today, we've been featured in over 50 news articles including the Forbes Under 30 list for helping thousands of students save millions on college tuition costs through our SAT test prep program. During the pandemic, we realized it wasn't enough. As economic conditions worsen and the cost of tuition continues to increase, many students are reconsidering college and are looking for alternative paths to enter the workforce. To address this, I started Vero Learning, a career guidance and job placement platform for young adults experiencing challenges transitioning from the classroom into the workforce without a degree.

Spiffy: That’s important work. What motivates you to do it?

Chrissybil: My life is a mosaic of diverse experiences—and these experiences have led me to explore my passion for entrepreneurship and carve out my own career pathway. As a Haitian-American woman raised by a single parent, I've faced the challenges of transitioning from academia to the workforce alone. In a world fixated on Ivy League credentials, I've learned that our identities and experiences define us beyond checkboxes on applications. My journey emphasizes the need to consider personal competencies and unique experiences in the hiring process, challenging the emphasis on traditional credentials. My work through Vero advocates for a hiring process that values natural competencies, skill sets, and unique experiences over a resume.

Spiffy: I love that! Can you further elaborate on the impact of your work?

Chrissybil: Sure! Vero addresses the critical issue of job vacancies and skills gaps. With 88% of corporations experiencing skills gaps, ten million current job vacancies, and 17 million high schoolers lacking career guidance in the United States, our platform partners with schools and corporations, offering skills training and compatible job opportunities. With data-driven insights, Vero enhances employability and guides informed career choices. Tailored for early career learners, our platform emphasizes self-discovery, career exploration, and pre-employment skills training. Through personalized career analysis reports, users receive actionable steps, empowering them to bridge the gap between education and employment.

Spiffy: Wow, that’s incredible. Next, tell me about a recent organization milestone or initiative. What impact does it make on your community?

Chrissybil: Vero recently graduated from Techstars and has achieved significant milestones in the last three months. We launched our pre-employment intake and developed six skills-building modules, focusing on communication and self-understanding. Engaging with our platform generates personalized career reports, guiding users with tailored next steps. Successful pilots in NY and FL schools saw 80% of students feeling more workforce ready. We also announced a corporate partnership with Office Depot that aims to streamline early career hires. With outdated career education courses in practice, we offer a vital pathway to enhance students' employability, providing our services at no cost to students through school subscriptions and corporate fees.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Chrissybil: Employers prioritize transferable skills in early career hires—motivation, self-awareness, adaptability, and initiative. These skills are versatile, applicable in various situations at work and in real life, and form a crucial foundation. Future jobs may not align with current university courses but critical thinking and adaptability remain timeless and essential. Not providing skills-based training affects communities (disconnection, innovation stagnation), companies (high vacancies and churn, significant costs), and governments (poverty, rising crime rates). Adaptable individuals with essential skills are key to navigating the changing job market and ensuring a competitive edge for the future.

Spiffy: I’ll toast to that! Thanks for speaking with me today, Chrissybil—it’s been an honor!

Chrissybil Boulin is a University of Cambridge graduate and a Forbes Under 30 lister who is an advocate for economic development and youth empowerment. She founded an NGO in Haiti to support pre-existing schools, and served as a UN Global Youth Ambassador and Intel Education Ambassador to India. In 2018, she established Jump Start Tutoring Center, excelling in K-12 education and test prep, with a flagship SAT program achieving remarkable score increases, saving students millions. Honored by the City of North Miami Beach—with January 1, 2022 proclaimed as Chrissybil Boulin Day—she has recently launched a new venture, Vero Learning, a data-driven career guidance platform empowering students with skills training and job opportunities. (Nominated by Gemma Lenowitz. First published on the Ladderworks website on March 4, 2024.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the interviewee and do not necessarily reflect those of Ladderworks LLC.

© 2024 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by Anushree Nande. Spiffy’s illustration by Shreyas Navare. For the Ladderworks digital curriculum to help K-3 kids advance the UN SDGs, visit Spiffy's Launchpad: Creative Entrepreneurship Workshops for K-3 Kids and their caregivers here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.