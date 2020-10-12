Chris Giancarlo’s Digital Dollar Project Proposes US CBDC Pilots

Cryptocurrencies

The Digital Dollar Project ratcheted up its calls for the U.S. to get serious about a central bank digital currency (CBDC) Monday with the release of nine Ã¢ÂÂpilotÃ¢ÂÂ scenarios that it said would put a CBDC to the test.

  • Accounting for wide swaths of fundamentally different potential digital currency end users (from the rural unbanked to Wall StreetÃ¢ÂÂs financial giants), the proposal seeks to game out every use case for a U.S. CBDC.
  • For example, one pilot envisions the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which oversees the trillion-dollar plumbing undergirding U.S capital markets, testing atomic settlement procedures for tokenized cash and tokenized securities.
  • Another proposal would seek to Ã¢ÂÂtechnologicallyÃ¢ÂÂ prove that mobile wallets could comply with stringent federal banking laws even in rural and unbanked communities. Additionally, it would attempt to Ã¢ÂÂfunctionallyÃ¢ÂÂ prove that digital wallets are better alternatives to those communitiesÃ¢ÂÂ existing financial infrastructure.
  • Each situation gets a Ã¢ÂÂcurrent state,Ã¢ÂÂ a hypothetical Ã¢ÂÂfuture stateÃ¢ÂÂ and an accompanying CBDC pilot proposal to highlight specific considerations.
  • None of the proposals are actually in motion yet. Such a move would come from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Stakeholders there have made clear that while a digital dollar is being discussed, it is far from a done deal.
  • Nonetheless, digital dollar proponents said the CBDC pilots will help prompt more nuanced discussions about digital currencyÃ¢ÂÂs specific challenges.
  • Christopher Giancarlo, former head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, leads the project, a collaboration of his Digital Dollar Foundation and the U.S. consultancy Accenture.

