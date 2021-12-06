Chris Cuomo says he will no longer host his SiriusXM radio show

Dec 6 (Reuters) - News anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired from CNN on Saturday after a probe into his attempts to help his brother fight sexual harassment allegations as New York governor, said on Monday he will no longer host his daily show on SiriusXM radio.

