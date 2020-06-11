Chris Cox Returns To Facebook As Chief Product Officer

(RTTNews) - Long-time Facebook executive Chris Cox is returning to the social media giant as its chief product officer, a year after quitting the company amid disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company's direction.

"Facebook and our products have never been more relevant to our future. It's the place I know best, it's a place I've helped to build, and it's the best place for me to roll up my sleeves and dig in to help," Cox wrote on his Facebook page.

"I'm really excited Chris is coming back to Facebook," Zuckerberg wrote in a post.

Cox left the company in March 2019 after Zuckerberg announced the company would enable end-to-end-encryption across its suite of products. Critics reportedly said that the encryption of these messages would make it harder for Facebook to monitor and prevent child exploitation through its services.

Cox originally joined Facebook in 2005 as software engineer. He played a key role in designing the original News Feed. He began to oversee all Facebook products in 2008, and a decade later his portfolio expanded to include Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

