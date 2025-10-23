Chris Bulman Inc Loads Up the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF With a 56K Share Acquisition

Key Points

Added 55,611 shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, with an estimated transaction value of $3.61 million based on the average share price for the quarter.

Trade represents 1.81% of reportable assets under management (AUM) for the quarter.

Post-trade position: 140,889 shares valued at $9.48 million.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF is now the fund’s 4th-largest holding, accounting for 4.75% of AUM.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025, Chris Bulman Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 55,611 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.61 million based on the average share price for the quarter.

What else to know

This was a buy, raising RDVY’s weight to 4.75% of Chris Bulman Inc’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

QQQ: $14,541,504 (7.3% of AUM)

VOO: $13,748,093 (6.9% of AUM)

AAPL: $11,860,838 (5.9% of AUM)

RDVY: $9.48 million (4.7% of AUM)

BUFR: $7,249,501 (3.6% of AUM)

As of October 20, 2025, shares were priced at $67.00, up 11.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 3.28 percentage points

Dividend yield stood at 1.30% as of October 21, 2025

Company overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 10/20/25) $67.00 Dividend yield 1.30% 1-year total return 11.93%

Company snapshot

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF's Investment strategy focuses on companies with a consistent record of rising dividends, strong cash balances, low debt, and increasing earnings, aiming to deliver a diversified portfolio of dividend growth equities.

Underlying holdings include small-, mid-, and large-cap companies, targeting firms with robust financial health and a demonstrated ability to grow dividends.

The fund is structured as an ETF tracking a rules-based index; expense ratio details are not provided in the available data.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) provides investors with exposure to a curated portfolio of U.S. companies that have demonstrated the capacity and commitment to growing their dividends. The fund targets companies with strong balance sheets and positive earnings trends.

With a substantial asset base and a disciplined index methodology, RDVY provides a solution for investors seeking dividend growth and equity diversification.

Foolish take

During the three months ended Sep. 30, 2025, Chris Bulman Inc. raised its stake in the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 55,611 shares. That was 65% more shares than the firm held at the end of June. The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF was one of the largest additions the firm made to its portfolio.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF tracks the Nasdaq US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The index is filled with companies that raise their dividend payouts. They must also exhibit characteristics that suggest dividend raises in the future.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF doesn't necessarily focus on companies preferred by most income-seeking investors. Its three largest holdings, at a combined 8% of the portfolio, are KLA Corporation, Alphabet, and Applied Materials.

At $0.149 per share, the latest quarterly payout from this ETF was lower than investors have seen since 2021.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-Traded Fund; a pooled investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a security divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

Asset Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets managed by an investment firm or fund.

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers to disclose their equity holdings.

Rules-based index: An index constructed using a predetermined set of rules or criteria, not subjective decisions.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that funds charge to cover operating expenses.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Dividend growth equities: Stocks of companies with a consistent record of increasing dividend payments over time.

Portfolio diversification: Spreading investments across various assets to reduce risk.

Quarter: A three-month period in a company's financial calendar, used for reporting and analysis.

Index methodology: The specific rules and criteria used to construct and maintain an index.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory body, such as the SEC, often disclosing financial or ownership information.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Applied Materials, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.