Chris Blasi: Gold's Biggest Gains Still to Come, Key Price Driver is Simple

Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, shared his bullish outlook on gold with the Investing News Network, saying that although the yellow metal continues to reach new all-time highs it still has room to run.

"You can't say gold is at a high — you have to look at why, at what brings it to this number and is that still valid. The US they say is creating a trillion dollars of new debt every 100 days," he said.

"I would say gold is not at its high, and looking at it thinking it's at a high because you value it like a stock or a bond — that would mislead you and prevent you from taking a position that I think you should to preserve your wealth."

Explaining why it's important to establish a position in gold sooner than later, Blasi pointed to large entities like central banks, many of which continue to make large purchases of the yellow metal.

"The central banks see that we are devaluing this currency," he said. "A lot of people don't get it, they say we have inflation — well that's what it is, inflation is the devaluation of the currency. And the move is on for sound money."

Watch the interview above for more from Blasi on gold. He also discusses the silver, platinum and palladium markets.



Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Neptune Global is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.