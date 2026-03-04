CHRD Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Lower Expenses, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.49.

Total quarterly revenues of $876.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910.7 million. The top line decreased from the prior-year level of $1,064.2 million.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings can be primarily attributed to a decrease in total operating expenses. A decline in production volumes and lower oil price realization largely offset the positives.

CHRD's Overall Production

CHRD’s total production in the fourth quarter was 272.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoE/D), below the 273.5 MBoE/D recorded a year ago.

Oil production (accounting for 56.1% of the total production) in the quarter amounted to 153 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), marginally lower than 153.3 MBbl/D registered in the year-ago period. Natural gas liquids production came in at 52.4 MBbl/D, higher than 51.8 MBbl/D in the prior-year quarter.

Natural gas production was 404.2 million cubic feet per day MMcf/D, down from 410.5 MMcf/D recorded a year ago.

Realized Prices (Excluding Derivative Realized)

Average sales prices for natural gas were approximately $1.40 per Mcf, higher than the $1.21 recorded a year ago.

The company’s oil price realization in the quarter was $56.90 per barrel (Bbl), lower than the $68.79 recorded a year ago.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased to $1,081.7 million from $1,192.7 million in the year-ago period.

Lease operating costs were $244 million, up from $241.5 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The purchased oil and gas expenses were $291.1 million, lower than the prior-year figure of $390.6 million.

CHRD: Capex & Financials

In the fourth quarter, Chord Energy spent $301.6 million on exploration & production capital expenditures. As of Dec. 31, 2025, CHRD had cash and cash equivalents of $189.5 million and long-term debt of $1.48 billion.

Chord Energy's Outlook for 2026

Chord Energy’s production guidance for the full-year 2026 is in the band of 273.7 MBoE/D to 280.3 MBoE/D. For the first quarter, the company expects production in the range of 267.3- 272.7 MBoE/D. The company projects full-year oil production of 157-161 MBbl/D.

The company projects capital expenditures for the first quarter to be between $325 million and $355 million and for the full year in the range of $1,350-$1,450 million.

CHRD’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CHRD currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, TechnipFMC plc FTI and Oceaneering International OII. While Archrock and TechnipFMC each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Oceaneering carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, AROC is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The company ended the year with a strong backlog of $16.6 billion, providing revenue visibility. FTI prioritizes rewarding its investors, having returned $1 billion to shareholders in 2025.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

